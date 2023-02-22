CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, snow with a chance of sleet in

the evening, then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Patchy

fog. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the morning. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around

10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

evening, then rain with a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Patchy fog in the evening. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the morning. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Not as cool with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

evening, then rain with a chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Patchy fog. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Not as cool with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

