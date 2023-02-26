CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023

_____

697 FPUS51 KALY 260839

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260838

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

CTZ001-261600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

338 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ013-261600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

338 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of rain. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather