CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

730 FPUS51 KALY 010820

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 010818

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

318 AM EST Wed Feb 1 2023

CTZ001-011600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

318 AM EST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs around 17.

Temperature falling to around 8 above in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and blustery, cold. Lows

5 below to 10 below zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low

as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ013-011600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

318 AM EST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 14 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and blustery, cold. Lows

5 below to zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

