SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

344 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Mariposa,

central Madera and northern Fresno Counties through 415 PM PST...

At 344 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Yosemite Lakes, or 23 miles south of Yosemite South Entrance, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Yosemite Lakes, Hurley, Coarsegold and North Fork.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3714 12005 3730 11995 3727 11950 3700 11956

TIME...MOT...LOC 2344Z 277DEG 21KT 3718 11968

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

