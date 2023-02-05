WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

314 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Mariposa, west central Madera and east central Merced Counties

through 345 PM PST...

At 314 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Merced, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Merced, Chowchilla, Planada and Le Grand.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3719 12053 3738 12046 3734 12000 3707 12006

TIME...MOT...LOC 2314Z 281DEG 19KT 3726 12034

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

