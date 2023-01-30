WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

333 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 2,500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of an inch or less from 2,500 feet to 3,500

feet. Snow amounts of one to two inches from 3,500 to 4,500

feet. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches above

4,500 feet.

* WHERE...Tehachapi and Grapevine.

* WHEN...Until 12 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions. Travel delays and/or

road closures are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must

travel, allow extra time to reach your destination.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches between 3000 and 4500 feet, 3 to 6 inches between 4500

and 6500 feet, 7 to 10 inches between 6500 and 7500 feet, with

locally over 1 foot on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels of 3500 to 4000 feet will lower

to below 3000 feet for late tonight and early Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches below 5000 feet, 4 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6500 feet,

and 8 to 14 inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels around 4000 feet will lower to

around 3000 feet late tonight..

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches between 3500 and 4000 feet, 4 to 8 inches between 4000

and 5000 feet, 8 to 12 inches above 5000 feet, with isolated

amounts over 1 foot on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high

as 40 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels of 4000 to 4500 feet will lower

to 3000 to 3500 feet early Tuesday.

