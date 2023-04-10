WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 237 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest visibilities near higher coastal terrain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest visibilities near the mesas and other higher coastal terrain. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most widespread low clouds and fog will extend inland to around Interstate 5. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR THE WESTERN VALLEYS... * WHERE...Western San Diego County Valleys. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather