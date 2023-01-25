WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

National Weather Service San Diego CA

844 PM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

expected. Strongest winds in foothills.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and Orange

County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs and palm fronds could be blown down, and a few power

outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph

expected. Isolated gusts up to 75 mph along the coastal slopes

and foothills.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County

Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday. Strongest

and most widespread winds will be Thursday morning through

early afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.

