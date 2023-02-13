WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 158 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...North to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley and Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Glenn County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHERE...Portions of the southern Sacramento Valley including Yolo and Sutter counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather