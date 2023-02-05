WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

127 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...Scattered snow showers through this evening, with icy roads

possible through Monday morning...

* The rather intense, but short-lived, snow showers will continue

into this evening. As we have seen throughout the day, these

will be hit or miss and interspersed with periods of sun. Light

accumulations remain possible into western Nevada, with several

additional inches of snow in the Sierra. Showers will begin to

taper off after sunset and completely clear out overnight.

* Roadways in the Sierra will remain snow and ice covered into

Monday morning with hazardous travel conditions. In western

Nevada, any paved surfaces that didn't have enough time to dry

out will become icy overnight as temperatures drop below

freezing. It's a good idea to allow extra time for the Monday

morning commute.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather