AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1056 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023

...AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM

WINDBLOWN DUST...

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert due to

increased particulate matter from blowing dust. The air quality

alert is in effect Tuesday, February 14.

In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit

your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and

avoiding vigorous physical activity. Run your air conditioner or an

air purifier. If temperatures allow, avoid using whole house fans or

swamp coolers that bring in outside air.

Exposure to high particle pollution levels can cause serious health

problems, including asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms,

and increased risk of respiratory infections. People with heart or

lung diseases should follow their doctor's advice for dealing with

episodes of unhealthy air quality. Children, older adults, and

people with respiratory or heart disease should avoid prolonged

exposure and strenuous activities when particle pollution levels are

high.

To help minimize outdoor particulate levels:

• Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public transportation

• Slow down if driving on dirt roads

• Stabilize loose soils

Levels of particulate matter can vary hour by hour and by location

depending on wind conditions.

To view current and forecast air quality within Imperial County

visit the Imperial County Air Quality website at

http://www.imperialvalleyair.org/ or follow ICAPCD on Twitter,

facebook or Instagram (@county_air).

