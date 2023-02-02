WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

231 PM PST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...The Shasta Valley, this includes Weed, Yreka, Grenada

and Montague.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Driving a high profile vehicle on east to west roads

may be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for gusts up to 65 mph

Thursday night into Friday morning around Weed. The chance of

wind gusts reaching 65 mph is about 60 percent.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties including Macdoel and Dorris. In Oregon, the higher

terrain of the Klamath Basin and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

result.

