WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

723 PM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have diminished to below Advisory levels and the Wind

Advisory has been cancelled.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Western Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather