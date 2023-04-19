WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

310 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern

Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior,

Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern

Lake Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

