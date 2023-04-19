CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-191100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 82. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs 69 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 42 64 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-191100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 65 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-191100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 66 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 39 66 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 65 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 38 66 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 38 66 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 38 67 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-191100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 39 65 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 39 65 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-191100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 66 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 40 65 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-191100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 40 67 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 40 67 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 40 67 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 40 67 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-191100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 41 67 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 40 67 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 40 67 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 39 67 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 40 67 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-191100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 40 67 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 42 67 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-191100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs 73 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 66 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 39 66 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 65 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 38 66 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-191100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 38 67 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 67 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-191100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 38 67 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 38 67 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 39 66 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 38 66 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 38 65 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 40 65 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-191100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 40 67 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 40 68 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 38 67 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-191100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 39 67 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 39 67 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 39 67 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 39 67 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 40 67 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 38 66 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 39 65 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-191100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs 77 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 63 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-191100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 41 65 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-191100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 38 64 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-191100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs 79 to 85.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 40 64 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 40 65 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 40 63 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-191100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 34 56 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-191100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

28 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

46 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75.

Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 75. Lows 44 to

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 31 59 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 28 54 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-191100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 63 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 38 64 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 35 57 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 40 61 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-191100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 76. Lows

47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 75. Lows 46 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 37 57 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-191100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ322-191100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 36. North winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. West winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 75. Lows 47 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 28 44 34 54 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ323-191100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 5 to 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph shifting to the southeast with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 40. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 26. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 36 to 50. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

40. Highs 45 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 58. Lows 26 to

38.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37. Highs

42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 8 35 17 46 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 23 53 30 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 25 51 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-191100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 21 to 27. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 40 to

46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 23 54 31 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-191100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 22 to 32. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 71. Lows 40 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

59 to 67.

CAZ326-191100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 6 to 18. Southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 25 to 39. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 26. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 36 to 48. West winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 35. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

38. Highs 43 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 56. Lows 26 to

36.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 12 34 19 45 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-191100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 42. West winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 58. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 60.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 59. Lows 29 to

37.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 17 37 25 46 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 23 45 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 19 43 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-191100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 4 to 16. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

70 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 23 to 37. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 32 to 46. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 51. Lows

23 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 53.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

37 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 23 53 30 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-191100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 18 to 30. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 44 to 56. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 67. Lows

36 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45. Highs

50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 24 40 31 48 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-191100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 6 to 24. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 26 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 31. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 35 to 51. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 39. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 59. Lows

24 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 58. Lows 22 to

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 40. Highs

40 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 19 43 26 52 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ331-191100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

18 to 30. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph

decreasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 67. Lows

33 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 65. Lows 32 to

46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 24 52 29 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-191100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 70 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 27 41 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 35 61 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 37 59 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 38 59 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-191100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 53. Highs

61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

CAZ334-191100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 28 to

36. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

47 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 28 46 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 29 49 32 60 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 35 54 39 65 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ335-191100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until early morning then

clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 35 56 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-191100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 27 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55.

Highs 63 to 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 27 45 31 54 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 25 51 29 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-191100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 68 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 41 70 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-191100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming clear. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows 32 to

40. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 50 to 64.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

37 to 43. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

57. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 38 61 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-191100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1100 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming

clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing

to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 40 62 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

California City 40 65 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 38 66 38 74 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 36 65 38 74 / 0 0 0 0

