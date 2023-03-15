CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

_____

204 FPUS56 KHNX 150601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-151100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in

the evening, then slight chance of rain in the late evening and

early morning. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 59. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 42 59 41 62 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-151100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the

evening, then slight chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 42 59 39 64 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-151100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall until early morning. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 60 39 65 / 40 0 0 0

Merced 42 61 40 65 / 50 0 0 0

Chowchilla 43 61 41 64 / 70 0 0 0

Madera 44 61 41 65 / 70 10 0 0

Firebaugh 43 61 39 65 / 50 0 0 0

Mendota 43 62 39 65 / 50 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-151100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of rain

showers in the late evening and early morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 43 60 40 64 / 60 0 0 0

Le Grand 43 60 41 64 / 70 0 0 0

$$

CAZ304-151100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 62 41 64 / 60 10 0 0

Avenal 47 61 43 63 / 60 10 0 0

$$

CAZ305-151100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 46 62 40 65 / 60 10 0 0

Five Points 46 62 40 65 / 70 10 0 0

NAS Lemoore 46 62 40 65 / 70 10 0 0

Kettleman City 48 62 42 64 / 70 10 0 0

$$

CAZ306-151100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall until early morning. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 47 62 42 65 / 80 20 0 0

Kingsburg 47 62 42 65 / 80 20 0 0

Sanger 47 61 43 65 / 80 30 0 0

Kerman 44 62 40 65 / 70 10 0 0

Caruthers 46 62 41 65 / 80 20 0 0

$$

CAZ307-151100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 47 61 43 65 / 90 20 0 0

Fresno 47 62 44 65 / 80 20 0 0

$$

CAZ308-151100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the

evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning. Slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

70 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

57 to 65. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 60 39 65 / 40 0 0 0

Merced 42 61 40 65 / 50 0 0 0

Chowchilla 43 61 41 64 / 70 0 0 0

Madera 44 61 41 65 / 70 10 0 0

$$

CAZ309-151100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain

likely late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 61 41 64 / 80 20 10 0

Buttonwillow 49 61 41 65 / 80 20 10 0

$$

CAZ310-151100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

early morning. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 61 40 64 / 90 20 10 0

Allensworth 48 61 41 64 / 90 20 10 0

Wasco 49 60 42 65 / 90 20 10 0

Delano 48 59 41 64 / 90 20 10 0

McFarland 48 59 42 64 / 90 20 10 0

Shafter 50 59 43 65 / 90 20 10 0

$$

CAZ311-151100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Slight chance

of rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall until early morning. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 62 40 65 / 80 10 0 0

Hanford 47 63 41 66 / 80 10 0 0

Corcoran 46 62 40 65 / 80 20 0 0

$$

CAZ312-151100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms and rain after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 47 60 43 65 / 80 30 0 0

Dinuba 48 59 43 64 / 80 30 0 0

Visalia 47 61 42 65 / 80 20 0 0

Exeter 48 59 44 64 / 90 30 10 0

Tulare 48 60 42 65 / 80 20 0 0

Lindsay 48 59 43 64 / 90 30 10 0

Porterville 50 59 44 63 / 90 30 10 0

$$

CAZ313-151100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

55 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 54 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 56 45 62 / 80 20 0 0

$$

CAZ314-151100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early

morning. Chance of rain late in the night. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and early morning.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 51 58 46 65 / 90 30 10 0

$$

CAZ315-151100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until

early morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 49 58 42 63 / 90 20 10 0

$$

CAZ316-151100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 58 44 65 / 90 50 10 0

Lamont 50 58 44 65 / 90 40 10 0

Mettler 48 57 43 64 / 90 40 10 0

$$

CAZ317-151100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 54 38 56 / 90 10 0 0

$$

CAZ318-151100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers early in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms until early morning, then chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows 36 to 42.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 36 to 42. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

38 to 44. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 47 to 55. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 36 to 42. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 35 to 41. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 39 57 32 59 / 100 20 0 0

Bass Lake 37 51 30 53 / 100 40 10 0

$$

CAZ319-151100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 59 43 62 / 90 20 0 0

Three Rivers 47 59 43 62 / 100 40 10 0

Springville 45 53 40 57 / 100 30 10 0

Tule River Reservation 48 56 44 61 / 100 30 10 0

$$

CAZ320-151100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible late in the evening. Lows 38 to 46. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

east with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Highs 45 to 53. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 37 to 45. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

39 to 47. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 52. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 44 53 40 56 / 100 30 0 0

$$

CAZ321-151100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until

early morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

CAZ322-151100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until

early morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the night. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Lows

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 46 to 54. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 36 44 31 47 / 100 30 20 0

$$

CAZ323-151100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Snow showers and rain showers in

the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of

snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall until early morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late in the night. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 30 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 47 inches. Lows 15 to 27. Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 85 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 42. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 24. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 43. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 26. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 28 to 42. Lows 15 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 44. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 18 to

32. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 26 to

40. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 14 to 28. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

26 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 27. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 23 to 35. Chance of snow 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 15 38 7 39 / 100 30 10 0

Wawona 33 51 27 53 / 100 30 10 0

Hetch Hetchy 34 52 30 53 / 100 20 10 0

$$

CAZ324-151100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of snow showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

until early morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the

late evening and early morning. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 52. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 41 to 49. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 30 to 36. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 41 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 29 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 38 to 44. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 51 30 52 / 100 30 10 0

$$

CAZ325-151100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

early morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late

in the night. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 32 to 40.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs 43 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 26 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 31 to 39. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 33 to 41. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 51.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 30 to 38. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 41 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 30 to 38. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 38 to 46. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

CAZ326-151100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 34 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 56 inches. Snow level 7100 feet. Lows 16 to

28. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

25 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 7 to 21. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 41. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 22. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 26 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 14 to 26. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 17 to 29. Highs 25 to 39. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 13 to 25. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

25 to 37. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 14 to 26. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 22 to 34. Chance of snow 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 25 35 13 35 / 100 30 10 10

$$

CAZ327-151100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers, rain showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening

and overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 37 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

60 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

30 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 12 to 24. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 43. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 31 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 18 to 28. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain in

the afternoon. Highs 33 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

20 to 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 29 to

41. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 16 to 28. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 39. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 17 to 27. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 26 to 36. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 36 20 39 / 100 40 10 10

Shaver Lake 33 43 27 45 / 100 40 10 0

Lake Wishon 30 41 22 44 / 100 40 10 10

$$

CAZ328-151100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Snow

showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 40 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

65 inches. Lows 12 to 24. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts

to around 80 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

21 to 35. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 4 to 16. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 21 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 10 to 22. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 21 to

35. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 8 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 21 to 35. Lows 9 to

21.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 32. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 32 51 23 51 / 100 40 10 10

$$

CAZ329-151100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers

and snow showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 27 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

41 inches. Snow level 7600 feet. Lows 27 to 39. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs 34 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 33. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 48. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 34. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 25 to 37. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 27 to 39. Highs 35 to 47. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and

rain in the evening. Lows 24 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 34 to 46.

Lows 24 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 31 to 43. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 32 41 26 44 / 100 50 10 10

$$

CAZ330-151100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Snow

showers and rain showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 41 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 66 inches. Snow level 7900 feet. Lows 12 to

32. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 27. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 28. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 25 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 12 to 32. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations.

Lows 13 to 33. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of snow and rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 23 to 41. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows 10 to 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 24 to 40.

Lows 12 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 21 to 37. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 28 41 23 44 / 100 50 10 10

$$

CAZ331-151100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening. Rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Snow likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

early morning. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 28 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

40 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 39. West winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 34 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 34. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 35. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 24 to 38. Highs 35 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 46. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 22 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 32 to 42. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 33 50 26 53 / 100 30 20 0

$$

CAZ332-151100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of rain

late in the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 41 33 47 / 100 30 10 0

Kernville 44 59 37 62 / 90 20 10 0

Lake Isabella 47 57 41 61 / 90 30 10 0

Weldon 46 57 38 61 / 90 20 10 0

$$

CAZ333-151100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 42 to 52. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ334-151100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening, then chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

48 to 58. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

47 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 46 36 52 / 90 50 10 0

Tehachapi 41 49 35 55 / 90 50 10 0

Twin Oaks 47 52 41 58 / 90 40 10 0

$$

CAZ335-151100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 59. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 44 51 38 58 / 90 40 10 0

$$

CAZ336-151100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Rain

after midnight, then rain likely late in the night. Lows 39 to

47. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 58. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 60. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 40 46 31 49 / 90 30 0 0

Frazier Park 38 52 28 55 / 90 30 0 0

$$

CAZ337-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 66 43 64 / 80 10 10 0

Ridgecrest 51 68 41 65 / 70 10 10 0

$$

CAZ338-151100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 50 to 62. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 64. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 49 61 40 62 / 90 40 10 0

$$

CAZ339-151100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 50 60 43 59 / 70 30 10 0

California City 50 63 38 63 / 80 30 10 0

Edwards AFB 51 63 38 63 / 70 40 0 0

Rosamond 49 62 38 63 / 80 40 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather