CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 6, 2023

857 FPUS56 KHNX 070801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-080000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs

46 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

55 to 63. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 54 38 54 / 0 10 10

CAZ301-080000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 35 55 / 0 0 10

CAZ302-080000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 35 56 / 10 10 20

Merced 56 35 56 / 0 0 10

Chowchilla 56 35 56 / 0 0 10

Madera 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 35 57 / 0 0 10

Mendota 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ303-080000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Rain. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 55 35 55 / 0 0 10

Le Grand 55 35 55 / 10 0 10

CAZ304-080000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 55 37 55 / 0 0 0

Avenal 54 38 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ305-080000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 37 58 / 0 0 0

Five Points 57 36 58 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 57 35 58 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 37 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ306-080000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 56 34 57 / 0 0 0

Sanger 56 34 57 / 0 0 0

Kerman 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ307-080000-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 56 35 57 / 0 0 0

Fresno 57 36 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ308-080000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs

47 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 64. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 69. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 35 56 / 10 10 20

Merced 56 35 56 / 0 0 10

Chowchilla 56 35 56 / 0 0 10

Madera 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ309-080000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 35 57 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 57 34 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ310-080000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 56 33 57 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 56 33 57 / 0 0 0

Wasco 55 34 57 / 0 0 0

Delano 55 33 57 / 0 0 0

McFarland 55 34 57 / 0 0 0

Shafter 55 35 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ311-080000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 35 58 / 0 0 0

Hanford 58 35 59 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 56 33 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ312-080000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 56 34 57 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 55 34 57 / 0 0 0

Visalia 56 34 57 / 0 0 0

Exeter 55 34 57 / 0 0 0

Tulare 55 33 57 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 34 57 / 0 0 0

Porterville 54 35 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ313-080000-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs 63 to 68. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

66 to 72. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 53 39 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ314-080000-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 55 37 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ315-080000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 54 34 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ316-080000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 58. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 72. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 54 35 55 / 0 0 0

Lamont 55 35 57 / 0 0 0

Mettler 53 35 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ317-080000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 30 45 / 10 10 30

CAZ318-080000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming sunny late in the morning

then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

early in the morning. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs 37 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

23 to 31. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 37 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to

31. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 51 to 60. Lows 39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 48 25 48 / 10 10 30

Bass Lake 41 23 41 / 10 0 20

CAZ319-080000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs

48 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 55. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 52 33 54 / 0 0 0

Springville 47 30 49 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 49 36 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ320-080000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs 37 to 47. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet. Highs 47 to 57. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 46 32 47 / 0 0 10

CAZ321-080000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CAZ322-080000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Areas of frost late in the morning. Highs 37 to 45. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 33.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

39 to 47. Northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 36.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 41 to 47. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 62. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 37 21 36 / 0 0 0

CAZ323-080000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers early in the morning, then partly sunny in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs 18 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 4 to 16. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 39.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 21 to 33. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 30 to 43.

Lows 21 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 29 2 26 / 10 10 30

Wawona 40 20 39 / 10 10 40

Hetch Hetchy 39 23 38 / 20 10 60

CAZ324-080000-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming sunny late in the morning

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 40. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 18 to

24. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 38.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 26. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 47. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Rain with snow likely in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 51. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs 45 to 51. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 22 38 / 10 10 40

CAZ325-080000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 33 to 41. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 25. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 28. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 4400 feet. Highs

42 to 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 53.

CAZ326-080000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 18 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 15 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 39.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cold. Snow likely and rain in

the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 21 to 31.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 29 to 41. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 26 9 23 / 10 0 20

CAZ327-080000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 23 to 33. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 15. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 32. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulations. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Snow likely and rain in the

evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely and

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 27 11 26 / 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 34 18 34 / 0 0 10

Lake Wishon 34 13 33 / 0 0 10

CAZ328-080000-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 15 to 29. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

12 to 26. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Partly sunny. A 50 percent

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Highs 23 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers

and rain showers in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

25 to 39. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 39. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 43 16 41 / 0 0 0

CAZ329-080000-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 38. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows

12 to 24. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 38. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and chance of snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 34 17 35 / 0 0 0

CAZ330-080000-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 20 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 19. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 15 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

17. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 28 to 44. Lows 20 to 38. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely

and chance of snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 26 to 44. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

in the evening. Lows 13 to 33. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 28 to 46. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 47. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 34 14 33 / 0 0 0

CAZ331-080000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 26. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 27 to 39. West winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 28. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy

at times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 37 to 47. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely and chance of rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 37 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 39. Highs

41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 43 17 42 / 0 0 0

CAZ332-080000-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 22 34 / 0 0 0

Kernville 50 28 50 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 30 49 / 0 0 0

Weldon 50 30 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ333-080000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

22 to 32. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

52 to 62.

CAZ334-080000-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

48 to 58. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 28 39 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 42 25 42 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 44 31 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ335-080000-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 50 to 58. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 46 30 47 / 0 0 0

CAZ336-080000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35. West

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

49 to 61. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 25 40 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 44 21 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ337-080000-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West winds

15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 34 57 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 31 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ338-080000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 41 to 53. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 53. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 52 32 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ339-080000-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PST Tue Mar 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 35 53 / 0 0 0

California City 55 30 55 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 56 30 56 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 55 30 55 / 0 0 0

