CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

931 FPUS56 KHNX 150701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-151200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 37 53 33 58 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-151200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 34 54 31 59 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-151200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 55 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 30 54 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 28 54 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 27 54 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 31 54 28 61 / 10 0 0 0

Mendota 31 54 29 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-151200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 28 53 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 28 53 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ304-151200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 33 54 33 59 / 10 0 0 0

Avenal 33 52 35 58 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-151200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 32 54 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 31 54 30 61 / 10 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 30 54 29 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 33 54 32 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-151200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 28 54 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 28 54 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 28 53 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 28 54 28 60 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 28 54 29 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-151200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 30 54 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 30 54 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-151200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs 58 to 64.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 55 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 30 54 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 28 54 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 27 54 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ309-151200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Areas of frost after midnight. Widespread frost late in

the night. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 29 53 29 60 / 10 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 30 54 29 62 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-151200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Areas of frost after midnight. Widespread frost late in

the night. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 60. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 28 53 27 60 / 10 0 0 0

Allensworth 28 53 28 60 / 10 0 0 0

Wasco 30 54 29 61 / 10 0 0 0

Delano 30 53 28 60 / 10 0 0 0

McFarland 30 53 29 61 / 10 0 0 0

Shafter 30 54 30 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-151200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy early in the evening

then becoming mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 28 54 28 60 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 28 54 29 61 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 27 54 28 60 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-151200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Areas of frost late in the evening. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 28 53 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 28 53 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 28 53 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 29 52 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 28 53 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 30 52 31 59 / 10 0 0 0

Porterville 30 52 33 58 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-151200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

54. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 33 52 36 59 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-151200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 33 53 33 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-151200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Widespread frost late in the

night. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 30 52 31 59 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-151200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. East winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 32 53 31 60 / 10 0 0 0

Lamont 31 53 31 61 / 10 0 0 0

Mettler 30 52 31 59 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-151200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 28 47 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ318-151200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 28. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Lows

31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 21 49 24 54 / 10 0 0 0

Bass Lake 20 45 23 48 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ319-151200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost late in the evening. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 30 51 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 26 51 31 57 / 20 0 0 0

Springville 25 46 30 52 / 10 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 30 50 36 55 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-151200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 19 to 29. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Lows

32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

42. Highs 51 to 59.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 58. Lows 35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 28 45 33 52 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ321-151200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost in the late evening and early morning. Widespread

frost late in the night. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ322-151200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Widespread frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows

22 to 28. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 39 to

45. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. East winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 56. Lows

34 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

35 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 57. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 15 37 23 43 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ323-151200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

snow early in the evening. Near steady temperature around 9.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 18 to 34.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 19. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 37. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 23. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 40. Lows

10 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 27. Highs

33 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 31.

Highs 34 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows -5 27 0 35 / 20 0 0 0

Wawona 16 43 21 46 / 10 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 22 45 24 46 / 20 0 0 10

$$

CAZ324-151200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 23. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 42. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47. Lows

25 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Highs

49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

Highs 47 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 20 43 23 45 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ325-151200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 36 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49. Lows

26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.

Highs 48 to 55.

$$

CAZ326-151200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow early in the evening. Lows 3 below to 11 above zero.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 13 to 31. Northeast winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 15. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 36. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 23 to 37. Lows

9 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 23. Highs

31 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 28.

Highs 32 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 6 23 8 31 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ327-151200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 11 above

zero. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 21 to 33. Northeast winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 17. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 40. Lows

12 to 24.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 46. Lows

14 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 8 30 13 34 / 20 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 14 36 20 41 / 10 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 8 34 13 39 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ328-151200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of snow early in the evening. Lows

9 below to 3 above zero. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 9 to 25. Northeast winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 9 above zero.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 32. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 15. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 17 to 34. Lows

4 to 16.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 24 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 23.

Highs 27 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 8 41 15 46 / 40 0 0 0

$$

CAZ329-151200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

early in the evening, then clear in the late evening and

overnight. Lows 7 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 38. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 26. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 30. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 47. Lows

20 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 36.

Highs 39 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 12 35 20 41 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ330-151200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow early in the evening, then clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 9 below to 13 above zero. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 14 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 21 above zero.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 38. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 25. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 42. Lows

7 to 27.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 28.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 27 to 45. Lows

12 to 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

29 to 45. Lows 13 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 7 31 15 37 / 40 0 0 0

$$

CAZ331-151200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 4 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 37. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 25. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 29. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 41. Lows

17 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 50. Lows

20 to 34.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 35. Highs

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 11 43 16 47 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ332-151200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 18 36 23 40 / 20 0 0 0

Kernville 23 49 26 53 / 10 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 25 50 28 53 / 10 0 0 0

Weldon 25 50 27 51 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-151200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 57. Lows

30 to 41.

$$

CAZ334-151200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow early in the evening. Lows 21 to 29. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 32. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. East winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. East winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 59. Lows

33 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 23 41 28 45 / 20 0 0 0

Tehachapi 20 44 24 44 / 10 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 26 46 31 49 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-151200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the

evening, then slight chance of snow and rain late in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 49. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 25 46 29 51 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-151200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy until early morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the

evening. Lows 18 to 30. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 36 to

46. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.

Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

32 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 17 38 26 44 / 30 0 0 0

Frazier Park 15 41 20 45 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-151200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly

cloudy late in the evening then becoming clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 30 53 30 51 / 10 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 28 54 27 53 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-151200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 64. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 27 51 28 51 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-151200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 30. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows 33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 32 49 33 48 / 10 0 0 0

California City 25 52 26 53 / 10 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 23 52 23 53 / 10 0 0 0

Rosamond 23 52 24 53 / 0 0 0 0

$$

