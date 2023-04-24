CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

_____

550 FPUS56 KMTR 241001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 59 45 64 /

$$

CAZ503-250100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ502-250100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ506-250100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 78 46 82 /

San Rafael 48 70 47 77 /

Napa 47 75 49 81 /

$$

CAZ504-250100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 76 55 81 /

$$

CAZ006-250100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 63 48 66 /

Ocean Beach 48 60 48 63 /

$$

CAZ509-250100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ508-250100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 64 49 69 /

Oakland 48 68 48 72 /

Fremont 46 69 47 77 /

Redwood City 47 68 47 76 /

Mountain View 48 68 48 75 /

$$

CAZ510-250100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 76 47 82 /

Livermore 45 73 47 81 /

$$

CAZ513-250100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 73 48 79 /

Morgan Hill 45 76 45 80 /

$$

CAZ512-250100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ515-250100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ514-250100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ529-250100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 70 43 74 /

$$

CAZ530-250100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 59 45 64 /

Big Sur 48 71 48 69 /

$$

CAZ528-250100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 65 44 71 /

Carmel Valley 44 67 44 74 /

Hollister 45 70 44 77 /

$$

CAZ516-250100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 78 45 82 /

$$

CAZ517-250100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-250100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 76 44 81 /

$$

