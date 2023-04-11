CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ 053 FPUS56 KMTR 111001 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-120100- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 47 55 43 55 \/ $$ CAZ503-120100- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ502-120100- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ506-120100- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 45 68 40 66 \/ San Rafael 48 62 44 61 \/ Napa 49 67 41 64 \/ $$ CAZ504-120100- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 53 67 44 63 \/ $$ CAZ006-120100- San Francisco- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 48 59 45 58 \/ Ocean Beach 48 58 45 57 \/ $$ CAZ509-120100- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ508-120100- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 51 60 47 59 \/ Oakland 50 63 45 61 \/ Fremont 50 63 43 61 \/ Redwood City 49 63 45 60 \/ Mountain View 51 63 45 61 \/ $$ CAZ510-120100- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 48 68 43 65 \/ Livermore 50 66 40 62 \/ $$ CAZ513-120100- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 52 66 44 63 \/ Morgan Hill 52 68 40 63 \/ $$ CAZ512-120100- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ515-120100- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ514-120100- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ529-120100- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 49 66 41 60 \/ $$ CAZ530-120100- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 50 58 44 57 \/ Big Sur 50 64 43 57 \/ $$ CAZ528-120100- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 50 63 42 59 \/ Carmel Valley 50 60 41 56 \/ Hollister 52 65 40 62 \/ $$ CAZ516-120100- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 51 70 42 64 \/ $$ CAZ517-120100- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ518-120100- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 48 68 38 61 \/ $$