CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

496 FPUS56 KMTR 111101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-120200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain in the evening. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 53 50 55 / 100 60 90 90

CAZ503-120200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain in the evening. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Widespread fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the

afternoon. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

CAZ502-120200-

Marin Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the

evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

CAZ506-120200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain in the evening. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Rain in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 36 55 46 59 / 100 70 90 90

San Rafael 43 56 50 58 / 100 60 90 90

Napa 42 55 50 58 / 100 70 90 90

CAZ504-120200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 53 50 56 / 100 70 100 100

CAZ006-120200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Rain in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the evening. Rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 58 50 58 / 100 60 80 80

Ocean Beach 45 57 50 58 / 100 60 80 80

CAZ509-120200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Rain in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the evening. Rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

CAZ508-120200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 61 52 61 / 100 60 80 80

Oakland 45 59 51 61 / 100 60 80 80

Fremont 46 63 51 63 / 100 60 80 80

Redwood City 45 63 50 63 / 100 60 80 80

Mountain View 48 63 52 62 / 100 50 70 70

CAZ510-120200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 59 50 62 / 100 60 90 90

Livermore 43 62 49 63 / 100 60 80 80

CAZ513-120200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 64 52 63 / 100 50 60 60

Morgan Hill 47 61 50 61 / 100 60 70 70

CAZ512-120200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ515-120200-

East Bay Hills-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Rain. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

CAZ514-120200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

CAZ529-120200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the evening. Rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows around 50. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 58 48 58 / 100 60 80 80

CAZ530-120200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 62 49 62 / 100 40 60 60

Big Sur 44 58 48 57 / 100 40 60 60

CAZ528-120200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 66 49 65 / 100 40 60 60

Carmel Valley 48 64 48 63 / 100 50 80 80

Hollister 48 63 50 63 / 100 60 60 70

CAZ516-120200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 47 66 49 66 / 100 30 30 40

CAZ517-120200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s.

CAZ518-120200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 64 47 63 / 100 40 40 50

