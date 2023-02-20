CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 19, 2023

_____

515 FPUS56 KMTR 201101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-210200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Very

windy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 63 45 54 / 10

$$

CAZ503-210200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. A

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-210200-

Marin Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 30 to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ506-210200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 71 42 60 /

San Rafael 41 66 46 58 /

Napa 37 70 43 60 /

$$

CAZ504-210200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Very

windy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. A slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 30 to

45 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 70 49 60 /

$$

CAZ006-210200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows near 40. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 63 46 57 /

Ocean Beach 44 62 46 57 /

$$

CAZ509-210200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 30 to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-210200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Very

windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph increasing

to northwest 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 64 47 57 /

Oakland 39 66 46 60 /

Fremont 35 68 42 58 /

Redwood City 39 67 44 58 /

Mountain View 35 66 45 57 /

$$

CAZ510-210200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs near 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 68 43 61 /

Livermore 34 68 41 58 /

$$

CAZ513-210200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 31 68 44 59 /

Morgan Hill 36 68 41 60 / 10

$$

CAZ512-210200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. A slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1900 feet. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely with possible snow and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs in the 30s to mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely and a chance of rain. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

CAZ515-210200-

East Bay Hills-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

CAZ514-210200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Very windy. Lows near 30. Northwest winds 30 to

45 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ529-210200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph...becoming

around 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 35 64 41 58 /

$$

CAZ530-210200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 62 43 55 /

Big Sur 46 61 47 57 /

$$

CAZ528-210200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 34 66 40 57 /

Carmel Valley 44 65 44 55 / 10

Hollister 33 66 41 59 /

$$

CAZ516-210200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 69 41 63 /

$$

CAZ517-210200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow may be heavy at times. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with possible rain and

thunderstorms. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and a chance of rain. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the 30s to 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-210200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

in the 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 20s to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 68 41 60 /

$$

