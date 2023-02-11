CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 55 40 60 / 30 10

Sonoma Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Marin Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 29 60 35 70 / 40 10

San Rafael 41 55 41 63 / 30 20

Napa 38 57 40 66 / 20 20

North Bay Interior Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 39 56 45 66 / 10 10

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 55 43 60 / 30 20

Ocean Beach 44 56 43 59 / 30 20

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 56 44 61 / 30 20

Oakland 38 56 41 62 / 20 20

Fremont 39 55 37 63 / 20 20

Redwood City 36 55 40 63 / 20 20

Mountain View 40 54 40 62 / 20 20

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 55 38 66 / 20 20

Livermore 36 54 36 64 / 20 20

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 36 56 38 64 / 30 30

Morgan Hill 39 54 36 63 / 40 40

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

East Bay Hills-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 3400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s.

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 54 37 63 / 50 50

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 54 39 59 / 60 60 20

Big Sur 42 50 41 61 / 70 70 20

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 54 36 61 / 50 50 20

Carmel Valley 41 53 38 61 / 70 70 10

Hollister 39 53 36 61 / 50 50 10

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog and frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 53 35 65 / 20 50 30

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows in the 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Snow showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. A chance of

rain. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

chance of rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 51 33 63 / 20 50 30

