CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

849 FPUS56 KMTR 251101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-260200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 63 44 62 /

$$

CAZ503-260200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 50.

$$

CAZ502-260200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ506-260200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for dense fog after midnight. Lows

in

the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 68 44 68 /

San Rafael 38 63 45 61 /

Napa 37 65 45 65 /

$$

CAZ504-260200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 63 48 63 /

$$

CAZ006-260200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 62 46 61 /

Ocean Beach 44 61 46 62 /

$$

CAZ509-260200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ508-260200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 62 46 62 /

Oakland 42 64 46 63 /

Fremont 36 63 41 64 /

Redwood City 39 63 42 64 /

Mountain View 36 62 41 63 /

$$

CAZ510-260200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

around 30. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 35 62 41 61 /

Livermore 34 60 38 62 /

$$

CAZ513-260200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 32 64 40 65 /

Morgan Hill 34 63 40 65 /

$$

CAZ512-260200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

$$

CAZ515-260200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ514-260200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CAZ529-260200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 35 64 42 65 /

$$

CAZ530-260200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 39 64 44 65 /

Big Sur 41 62 49 63 /

$$

CAZ528-260200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 35 65 40 66 /

Carmel Valley 38 66 45 66 /

Hollister 33 62 39 64 /

$$

CAZ516-260200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower

30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows

around 30. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 65 38 66 /

$$

CAZ517-260200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Widespread frost. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ518-260200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 64 37 65 /

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather