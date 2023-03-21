CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 20, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

CAZ552-212130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs

around 61. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows 46 to

50. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. Highs around 57. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 46 to 49. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63 at the beaches to

63 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ554-212130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 59 to 62. Areas

of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows 44 to

48. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 58.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to

48. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 66.

CAZ043-212130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 62. Areas

of winds south 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 46 to 50. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. Highs around 58. Areas of winds southwest 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

50. Areas of winds west 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 65.

CAZ050-212130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60 in the

western valleys to 51 to 56 near the foothills. Areas of winds

south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 57 in

the western valleys to 48 to 53 near the foothills. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 47. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59 in the western valleys

to 50 to 55 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 63 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to

55 to 60 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to

58 to 63 near the foothills.

CAZ048-212130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 55 to 60. Areas

of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64.

CAZ057-212130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

51 to 57. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 46 to 53. Snow level

4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows 33 to 43. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

CAZ055-212130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Highs 35 to 43 above 6000 feet to 41 to 47 below

6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 12 to 24 inches. Snow level 6000

feet...becoming 6500 feet this afternoon. Areas of winds south 50

to 60 mph...except southwest 50 to 65 mph near ridge tops and

along desert slopes. Gusts to 95 mph...becoming 90 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow and rain

showers in the evening, then snow showers overnight. Areas of

fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Colder.

Lows 13 to 23 above 6000 feet to 25 to 33 below 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 12 to 24 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 70 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Locally

heavy precipitation possible in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 39

above 6000 feet to 36 to 43 below 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of

8 to 14 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds southwest 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 70 mph...becoming 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 16 to 26 above 6000 feet to 25 to

34 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 44 above 6000 feet to

42 to 49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 47 above 6000 feet to 47 to

55 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 43 to

51 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43 above 6000 feet to 43 to

51 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 46 to

54 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-212130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Snow this afternoon. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Highs 44 to 53. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 50 to

65 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 70 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain and snow

showers. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the

evening. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Snow accumulation of 12 to 18

inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Snow and rain showers. Areas of fog. Highs 39 to 49. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming

4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 40 to 50 mph.

Gusts to 75 mph...becoming 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

CAZ058-212130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

45 to 53. Areas of winds south 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Colder. Lows 27 to 36.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs

40 to 48. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500

feet. Areas of winds southwest 40 to 50 mph. Gusts to 80

mph...becoming 75 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 38. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58.

CAZ060-212130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65. Areas of winds south 35 to 45 mph.

Gusts to 75 mph...becoming 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 34 to 38. Snow level 4000 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to

59. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

CAZ065-212130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs

around 56 through the pass to 61 to 64 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows around 42 through the pass to 46 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

51 through the pass to 59 to 63 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming

60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 through the pass

to 47 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57 through the pass to

63 to 67 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 through the pass to 68 to

72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 through the pass to

65 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 through the pass to 63 to

67 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 through the pass to 66 to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-212130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds southeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows

45 to 48. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

CAZ062-212130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

207 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds south 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

A chance of showers. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

Areas of winds west 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 75 mph...becoming

65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72.

