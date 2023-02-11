CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023

263 FPUS56 KSGX 111052

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

CAZ552-112215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 63.

Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 46. Areas

of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Areas of winds

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 62 at the beaches to 63 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63 at the beaches to

64 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-112215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs

60 to 64. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 45. Areas of winds south 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 67.

$$

CAZ043-112215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63.

Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 45. Areas of winds west to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Areas of winds east 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds west to 10 mph becoming south

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 62. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63 near the coast to

64 inland.

$$

CAZ050-112215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills. Areas

of winds east to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

34 to 43 in wind sheltered areas to 38 to 44 in warmer locations.

Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast overnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the

foothills. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming southwest

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 58 in the western valleys to 49 to 54 near

the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers overnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

Snow level 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 in the western valleys

to 51 to 56 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 63 to 66 in the western

valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-112215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight.

Colder. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds south to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ057-112215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Areas of winds south

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 60. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 43. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds south to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57.

Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ055-112215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 16 to 26 above 6000 feet

to 26 to 34 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 30 above 6000 feet to 29 to 38 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to

57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Windy. Highs 34 to 43 above 6000 feet to 41 to 46 below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Brisk. Highs 30 to 40 above 6000 feet

to 38 to 45 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 45 above

6000 feet to 43 to 51 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 47 above 6000 feet to 46 to

54 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-112215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Areas of winds southwest

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds

west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 56. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

25 to 35. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of

winds north 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs

42 to 51. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 14 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

$$

CAZ058-112215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 35. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to

55. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 28 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet.

Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 49 to 57. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Very windy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Very windy. Highs 42 to 48. Snow level 4500 feet

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Windy,

colder. Lows 21 to 28. Snow level 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 48 to 56.

$$

CAZ060-112215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 67. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds west to

10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 68. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

$$

CAZ065-112215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 64 through the pass to 70 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds east 10 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40 through the pass

to 45 to 48 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 through the pass to

69 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 42 through the pass to 46 to 51 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 through the pass to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Strong winds. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 53 through the pass

to 60 to 64 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53 through the pass to

60 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57 through the pass to

59 to 62 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 63.

$$

CAZ061-112215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72. Areas of winds southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph...becoming to 10 mph overnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Areas of winds

southeast to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66.

$$

CAZ062-112215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

252 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph...becoming to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 72. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64.

$$

