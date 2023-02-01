CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

CAZ552-012215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 67. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds west

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 62 at the beaches to 66 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48. Light winds

becoming north 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

66 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ554-012215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds west

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Areas of winds northwest 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72.

CAZ043-012215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 near the coast to

64 inland. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 65 near the coast to 66 inland. Light winds becoming

west 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 near the coast to

68 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68 near the coast to

69 inland.

CAZ050-012215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 in the western valleys to 58 to

63 near the foothills. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Areas of winds east 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds east 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47 in wind sheltered

areas to 43 to 49 in warmer locations. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70 in the western valleys to 64 to 68 near the

foothills. Areas of winds northwest 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

63 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 66 in the western valleys to 58 to 63 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

CAZ048-012215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37 in wind sheltered areas to 35 to

44 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 69. Areas of winds east to 10 mph becoming southwest

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 44 in wind sheltered

areas to 41 to 49 in warmer locations. Areas of winds north

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Areas of winds north 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 70.

CAZ057-012215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds north 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 65. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds

becoming north 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ055-012215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 47 above

6000 feet to 46 to 55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30 above 6000 feet to 27 to

37 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds east 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to

31 to 41 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 48 to 55 above 6000 feet to 54 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57 above 6000 feet to 56 to

62 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to

56 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 47 above 6000 feet to 47 to

54 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 50 above 6000 feet to 50 to

57 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-012215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 56. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds east 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds

east 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 61. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

CAZ058-012215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 38. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 62. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42. Areas of winds

east 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

CAZ060-012215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 26 to 35. Areas of winds east

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 62. Light winds becoming east 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Areas of winds

east 10 mph becoming southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 65. Light winds becoming west 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ065-012215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 through the pass to 65 to 68 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44 through the pass to 44 to 49 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 63 through the pass to 67 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 through the pass

to 48 to 52 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

north 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66 through the pass to 70 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds east 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 through the pass to

69 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 through the pass to 67 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 through the pass to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-012215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds northwest 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 68. Light winds becoming southeast 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

CAZ062-012215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

222 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Areas of winds south to 10 mph

becoming north 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds west 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72.

