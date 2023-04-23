CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 22, 2023

_____

856 FPUS56 KSTO 230705

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-232300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...73 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 46 higher

elevations...43 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...71 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

78 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 48 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-232300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68 higher elevations...66 to

71 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 72 higher elevations...

69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 50. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 39 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-232300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs

86 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 48 79 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 82 51 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-232300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 53. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 82 54 80 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 80 54 79 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 81 53 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-232300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 83 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 82 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 82 53 81 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 81 52 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-232300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 52. Highs 79 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 79 48 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-232300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 80 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 80 50 80 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 80 52 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-232300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...71 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...

50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

77 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 63 44 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-232300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

76 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 52 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-232300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 53. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 76 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 70 48 70 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 73 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-232300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...55 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...

61 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 40 72 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 65 31 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-232300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1205 AM PDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...42 to 52 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...62 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...

40 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

68 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

53. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 44 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather