Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-030000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain and

snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Highs 35 to 50

higher elevations...49 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of evening thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 15 to 29 higher

elevations... 25 to 34 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2500

feet in the evening. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

49 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Snow level

1500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 16 to 30 higher elevations...26 to 33 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 32 54 / 60 20 20

CAZ014-030000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. A slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs 35 to 47. No snow accumulation lower elevations... up to 1

inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 12 to

23. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 40 higher

elevations...38 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 46.

Light winds becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 20 41 / 60 50 40

CAZ015-030000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to

37. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 47. Highs 60 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 30 56 / 30 20 0

RED BLUFF 59 35 58 / 20 10 0

CAZ016-030000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers or

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 35. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 36 57 / 20 30 0

OROVILLE 59 36 56 / 20 30 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 36 58 / 10 10 0

CAZ017-030000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. Highs

62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. Highs

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 37 59 / 0 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 37 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-030000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 38. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 36 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-030000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 39 59 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 41 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-030000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

51 to 57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of

snow showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 16 to 31 higher

elevations...around 33 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet in the evening. Prevailing west winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...47 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 16 to 31 higher

elevations...30 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 22 37 / 30 20 10

CAZ066-030000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight.

Colder. Lows 23 to 35. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 54.

Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 49 32 48 / 30 60 0

CAZ067-030000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

41 to 55. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 25 to 33. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 45 to

57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 27 46 / 20 70 10

JACKSON 56 33 51 / 10 40 0

CAZ068-030000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...33 to 45 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows 9 to 24. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening.

Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 37 higher

elevations...30 to 42 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations...

11 to 26 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...33 to 45 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 22 42 / 30 80 10

CHESTER 42 12 38 / 50 70 20

CAZ069-030000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...39 to 53 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest

10 to 35 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 8 to 23 higher elevations...21 to

31 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower

elevations...except 4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet in the evening. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 25 to 45 mph

decreasing to 20 to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

19 to 34 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 4 to 19 higher elevations...18 to 28 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 25 to 40 higher

elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.

Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 38 22 33 / 30 90 20

