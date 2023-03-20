CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 19, 2023

_____

913 FPUS56 KSTO 200700

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-201115-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms, then rain showers likely early in

the morning. At higher elevations, rain showers after midnight,

then rain and snow showers early in the morning. Colder. Lows 26

to 38 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. No new snow

accumulation lower elevations...except new snow accumulation up to

1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...

49 to 56 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...34 to

42 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to 60 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...36 to 43 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 24 to 38. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 39 55 41 59 / 60 20 30 60

$$

=

CAZ014-201115-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain

and snow showers at higher elevations. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. No

new snow accumulation lower elevations...except new snow

accumulation up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 37 to 49. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 52 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 24 to 33. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 38 to 49. Lows 21 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 33 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 32 46 24 49 / 90 30 10 60

$$

=

CAZ015-201115-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms, then a chance of rain showers

early in the morning. Lows 39 to 47. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 60. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 43. North winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 42 58 39 60 / 50 20 20 60

RED BLUFF 44 59 42 57 / 40 20 20 60

$$

=

CAZ016-201115-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms, then a chance of rain showers

early in the morning. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 43.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 45. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 61.

Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 47 60 42 57 / 40 20 20 80

OROVILLE 47 59 43 56 / 40 10 20 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 46 60 43 55 / 30 0 30 80

$$

=

CAZ017-201115-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 43.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 44. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 61. Lows

around 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 46 60 45 54 / 20 0 40 90

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 45 60 44 55 / 10 0 40 90

$$

=

CAZ018-201115-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 57. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 45. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 59. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 44 60 42 55 / 0 0 50 100

$$

=

CAZ019-201115-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 63. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

48 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Lows around 44.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 46 62 45 57 / 10 0 40 100

MODESTO 48 62 47 57 / 30 10 50 100

$$

=

CAZ063-201115-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at

lower elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at

higher elevations. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

around 39 lower elevations. No new snow accumulation lower

elevations...except new snow accumulation up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...

around 40 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

46 higher elevations...46 to 57 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and heavy snow

showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...around

41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 28 43 30 37 / 20 10 30 80

$$

=

CAZ066-201115-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms, then rain showers likely early in the morning.

Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58.

No snow accumulation. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 45 to 57. Lows 33 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 42 50 40 50 / 60 30 20 80

$$

=

CAZ067-201115-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms, then rain showers early in the morning. Lows 37 to

47. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs 47 to

59. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 45 to 57. Lows 33 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 27 to 35. Highs 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 39 50 35 49 / 80 20 30 90

JACKSON 44 55 42 51 / 70 10 40 100

$$

=

CAZ068-201115-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms, then rain and snow showers early in the

morning. At higher elevations, snow showers, rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then heavy snow

showers early in the morning. Colder. Lows 22 to 37. Little or no

new snow accumulation lower elevations...except new snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500

feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...34 to 48 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 3 to

5 inches higher elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 15 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 13 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 34 47 24 46 / 80 20 20 80

CHESTER 24 43 17 41 / 80 30 10 70

$$

=

CAZ069-201115-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms, then rain showers early in the morning.

At higher elevations, heavy snow showers, rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then heavy rain and

snow showers early in the morning. Colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher

elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. No new snow accumulation

lower elevations...except new snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. In the valleys, areas of Fog...locally dense in the

morning. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest

10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...27 to

39 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 5 to 10 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing east winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...

28 to 36 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower

elevations...except 1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 19 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 16 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 32 40 29 39 / 100 40 20 90

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather