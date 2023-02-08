CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

_____

508 FPUS56 KSTO 080742

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-080845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 63 higher

elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 26 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 59 39 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-080845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after midnight. Lows

22 to 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. In the

valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 35. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 31.

Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 52 25 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-080845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

Highs around 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 59 35 66 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 59 38 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-080845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 48.

Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 36 63 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 58 35 61 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-080845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 58. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 62. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 35 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 35 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-080845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 58. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 35 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-080845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 34 to

41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs around 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 65. Lows 35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 36 62 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 60 37 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-080845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 47 to 61 higher

elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 49. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...

60 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 53 38 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-080845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 46.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 41 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-080845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 35 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 35 59 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 57 38 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-080845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

38 to 52 higher elevations...44 to 56 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

39 to 53 higher elevations...44 to 59 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...47 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 23 to

38. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 25 53 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 48 16 49 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-080845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1141 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 20 to

35 higher elevations...32 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...35 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...55 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 38 to 53. Lows

21 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 51 35 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather