CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023

706 FPUS56 KSTO 310810

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY..., Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Wednesday.

CAZ013-311215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher

elevations...28 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 37. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 36 higher

elevations...32 to 38 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and heavy

snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 36 58 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-311215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 19. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 40 to 46. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 29. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 29. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29. Highs

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 14 45 22 48 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-311215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows

around 43. Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 33 58 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 34 58 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-311215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 55. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 44. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 30 56 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 34 56 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 33 55 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-311215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. North winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph...except north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph west of the Sacramento River.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east with gusts to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 44. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 33 55 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 32 55 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-311215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Clear. Lows 29 to 36. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 59.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 44. Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 35 56 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-311215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 34.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 38.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 60. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 46. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 30 54 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 31 53 32 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-311215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 37. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 26 49 33 45 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-311215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Breezy. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 33 53 36 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-311215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 45. Highs 43 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 26 52 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 29 50 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-311215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Clear. Lows 10 to 25. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing

east winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

30 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 13 41 19 47 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 8 40 14 44 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-311215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1210 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.EARLY THIS MORNING...Clear, breezy. Lows 7 to 22 higher

elevations...21 to 31 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...28 to

36 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 50 higher

elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. Highs

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 22 46 32 46 / 0 0 0 0

