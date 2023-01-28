CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

_____

251 FPUS56 KSTO 280744

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-280845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

60. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...32 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 21 to

35 higher elevations...31 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 50 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

22 to 37. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 58 38 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-280845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

51. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 17 to 25. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 27.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

28 to 36. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 4 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 27.

Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 21 44 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-280845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 37. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs 48 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows around 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 59 37 59 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 59 38 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-280845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

57. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east up to

10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 36 56 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 59 36 56 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 33 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-280845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 39. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 45 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 36 57 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 36 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-280845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 39. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 36 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-280845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in

the morning. Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to

59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 41. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

44 to 51. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Colder. Lows 28 to

34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 62 37 58 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 61 38 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-280845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...36 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 35 higher elevations...around 36 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north

15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

26 to 38. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 33 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-280845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 51.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 38 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 38 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-280845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows around 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 34 52 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 57 36 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-280845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of heavy snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 21 to 35 higher elevations...28 to 41 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches lower elevations...

except 1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 6 to 21.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 22 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47. Lows

13 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. Lows

18 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 23 46 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 48 13 43 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-280845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...28 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...28 to 36 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Patchy dense fog

through the day. Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower

elevations...except 2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 8 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 22 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 9 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 31.

Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 31 45 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

