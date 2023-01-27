CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

_____

553 FPUS56 KSTO 270742

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-270845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

57 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55 higher elevations...

53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 16 to

31. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

19 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 65 41 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-270845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs

44 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 33. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

51. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 17 to 25. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 5 to 18.

Highs 27 to 36.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 49. Lows

8 to 23.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 48 26 49 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-270845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around

31. Highs around 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 66 37 59 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 39 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-270845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 32.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows around

32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 40 59 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 66 39 59 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 37 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-270845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread fog and patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 57.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 32.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 38 60 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 37 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-270845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 62.

Northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Near the

bay, mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around

58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows around

33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 35 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-270845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 41.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Colder. Lows 29 to

35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 44 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to

33. Highs 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 37 62 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 60 37 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-270845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 42. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

21 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 40 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-270845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 21 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 21 to 33.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 41 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-270845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows

26 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows 28 to 34. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 36 54 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 58 40 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-270845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...42 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 7 to 22.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 22 to 37. Lows 8 to 23.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 48. Lows

12 to 27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 48 25 50 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 45 19 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-270845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1141 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...

28 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 10 to 25.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 38. Lows

10 to 25.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

13 to 28.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 52 36 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather