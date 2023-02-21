CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023

264 FPUS55 KREV 211131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to lake level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

38 to 48. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph

increasing to 100 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers in the evening, then isolated snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with

2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 2 to 12. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph

decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 19 to 24.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 4 to 14. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers. Highs 19 to 24. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow showers likely. Lows 6 to 16.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 17. Highs 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

heavy snow. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 30 to 35.

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering

to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 46 to

56. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 30 to 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 16 to

26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 38 to 48.

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Lows 10 to 20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 29 to 39. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 11 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 35 to 45.

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to west 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 80 mph increasing to 100 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with

1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts

up to 105 mph decreasing to 70 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 17 to 27. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 below to 5 above zero. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

16 to 26. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow showers likely. Lows 2 below to

8 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then heavy snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

6 to 16. Highs 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 2 to 12. Highs 29 to 39.

