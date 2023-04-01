CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023

547 FPUS55 KPSR 011113

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

413 AM MST Sat Apr 1 2023

CAZ564-565-568-570-012300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

413 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler.

Highs 69 to 74. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Colder.

Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

$$

CAZ563-567-012300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

413 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 50 to 60. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs 68 to 73. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning increasing to

25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning

increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

$$

CAZ566-012300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

413 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

47 to 57. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs 67 to 72. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning increasing to

25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning

increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Colder.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

$$

CAZ562-012300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

413 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming west 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

Southwest wind 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and strong winds. Patchy blowing dust. Much

cooler. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 30 to 45 mph in the morning

increasing to 35 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph in

the morning increasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 38 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

$$

CAZ560-561-012300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

413 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 72 to 82. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 57 to 67. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Colder.

Lows 28 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 37 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

$$

