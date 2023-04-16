CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

432 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

432 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this

morning, then rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 3 to 5 inches above

3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet lowering to 2000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

432 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2700 feet in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2300 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

432 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation at lower elevations and snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

432 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

432 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Breezy. West winds

20 to 25 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

432 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4100 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

