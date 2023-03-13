CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023 _____ 979 FPUS56 KMFR 130955 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 255 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023 CAZ080-132300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 255 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the northwest well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ081-132300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 255 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 2300 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-132300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 255 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-132300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 255 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-132300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 255 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Windy. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the late evening and early morning, then becoming east around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-132300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 255 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning. Snow likely through the day. Chance of rain this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 4200 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. 