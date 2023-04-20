CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

202 AM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have diminished below advisory levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather