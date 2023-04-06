CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

215 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS

EVENING TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 9 seconds. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 12

ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For

the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 5 AM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

