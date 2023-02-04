CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

241 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM

PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with localized gusts of up to 40

kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts of up to 40

kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Sunday.

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

