Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

CAZ087-220030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Areas of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Areas of west

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ366-220030-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ367-220030-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ368-220030-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ362-220030-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ354-220030-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ355-220030-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60.

CAZ350-220030-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ352-220030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Big Pine Mountain

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ356-220030-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ357-220030-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ358-220030-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ375-220030-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ374-220030-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ371-220030-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ369-220030-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ370-220030-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ372-220030-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ373-220030-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-220030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ088-220030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ383-220030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 35 to

50 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ382-220030-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to 55 mph increasing to 40 to 55 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening then rain or snow after midnight.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level decreasing to 4000

feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet increasing to

4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to

around 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ381-220030-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds 35 to

50 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 4000 ft. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ380-220030-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. South

winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain and snow and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s

except the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and slopes. Southwest

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Highs

from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s at high elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s except 19 to 24 colder valleys and

slopes. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid to upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s

except 18 to 23 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ379-220030-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 35 to 50 mph

with gusts to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain and snow likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ378-220030-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow

level 4000 to 5000 feet. Highs from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 30 to 45 mph

with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows in the 30s to around 40. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s and 30s. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ377-220030-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. South

winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 80 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 13 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs

from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s

at high elevations. Areas of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s except 19 to 25 colder valleys and slopes.

West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s

except 17 to 22 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30 except

16 to 21 colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

CAZ376-220030-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain and snow likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except around 30 colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s except the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid to

upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid to

upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ353-220030-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 13 inches. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to

4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 30 to

45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain with snow likely after midnight. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet increasing

to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s

at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

CAZ349-220030-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

CAZ351-220030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph shifting to the

south 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s.

CAZ346-220030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming south

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ340-220030-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

CAZ341-220030-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ347-220030-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the south 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ348-220030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

CAZ342-220030-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

CAZ345-220030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow in

the evening, then rain with snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ343-220030-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph diminishing to 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

CAZ344-220030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

CAZ038-220030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

CAZ549-220030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

South winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ550-220030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

312 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

