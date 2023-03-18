CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

CAZ087-190100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ366-190100-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ367-190100-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ368-190100-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ362-190100-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ354-190100-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ355-190100-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ350-190100-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds near 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ352-190100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Big Pine Mountain

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ356-190100-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ357-190100-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ358-190100-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ375-190100-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds near 15

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ374-190100-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ371-190100-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ369-190100-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ370-190100-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ372-190100-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ373-190100-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds near 15

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-190100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ088-190100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ383-190100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds near 15

mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ382-190100-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds near 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ381-190100-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ380-190100-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. East winds near 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes. Southeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the

mid to upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the 40s to near 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid

20s colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid to upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ379-190100-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the 50s

at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ378-190100-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the lower

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ377-190100-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Highs from the 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40

except the upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s except 19 to 25 colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to near 40 at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the lower 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ376-190100-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes. Southeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to near 60

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the

40s except the mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-190100-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ349-190100-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ351-190100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ346-190100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ340-190100-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Patchy

morning low clouds and dense fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ341-190100-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning low clouds and dense fog. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ347-190100-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning low clouds and dense fog.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds near 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ348-190100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ342-190100-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ345-190100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower 60s at high

elevations. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ343-190100-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ344-190100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds near 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-190100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ549-190100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ550-190100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

ASR

