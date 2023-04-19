CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1131 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

CAZ519-191100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1131 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 15 to 25. West winds

25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 67. Lows

around 47.

CAZ521-191100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1131 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

52. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

47 to 52.

CAZ520-191100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1131 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust late

in the evening. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 79. Lows

51 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

around 55.

CAZ522-191100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1131 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...around 58 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...around

81 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 59 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...around 87 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

around 63 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around

73 in the mountains...around 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to

53 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 in

the mountains...around 98 at Furnace Creek. Lows 54 to 57 in the

mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 56 in the

mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-191100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1131 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to

62. Highs 86 to 89.

CAZ524-191100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1131 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 43 to 46. West

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. Highs

86 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 93.

Lows 62 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ525-526-191100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1131 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine

Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley...

around 71 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine

Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...73 to

76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine

Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in Twentynine Palms...around

82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 in

Twentynine Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67 in Twentynine

Palms...around 61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 97 in

Twentynine Palms...around 89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around 61 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in Twentynine Palms...around

88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

