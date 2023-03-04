CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 3, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

CAZ519-041200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 7 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A trace to no

accumulation. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 32. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph increasing to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 75 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows

8 to 18. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 18 to 28. Southwest

winds 35 to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 4 to 14. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 33. Lows

around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 22.

Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 28. Highs

38 to 43.

CAZ521-041200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 26 to 36. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 20. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 34. Lows

around 21.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 36 to 41.

CAZ520-041200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 7 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation.

Lows 29 to 32. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. A

trace to no accumulation. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 43 to 46.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 26. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 46. Lows

around 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 51.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Highs

51 to 54.

CAZ522-041200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...around

46 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 46 in the mountains...around 75 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 40 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...

around 44 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 43 in the

mountains...around 66 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 28 in the

mountains...around 44 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 47 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 44 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in

the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-041200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 35 to

38. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 52 to

55. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around

57. Lows 35 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62.

Lows 35 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

CAZ524-041200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 57. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

around 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

62 to 65.

CAZ525-526-041200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine

Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine

Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...

53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine

Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 in

Twentynine Palms...around 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 36 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 44 in Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

