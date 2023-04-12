Skip to main content Turn off refresh
CA Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, cold;48;25;WSW;6;36%;0%;7

Arcata;Cool with some sun;53;36;NNE;9;65%;8%;6

Auburn;Mostly sunny;62;43;ESE;8;38%;4%;8

Avalon;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;54;SSW;8;74%;25%;2

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;68;45;SSE;7;45%;5%;8

Beale AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;69;41;SE;12;34%;3%;7

Big Bear City;Breezy and cooler;50;27;W;25;42%;33%;5

Bishop;Cooler;62;32;NNW;13;26%;2%;8

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;35;E;7;32%;5%;8

Blythe;Not as hot;83;51;S;13;27%;0%;9

Burbank;Decreasing clouds;64;49;S;7;60%;44%;4

Camarillo;Decreasing clouds;62;51;E;9;68%;16%;4

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy with a shower;60;49;SSE;9;75%;60%;2

Campo;Windy and colder;47;35;WSW;19;86%;31%;5

Carlsbad;Cloudy with a shower;59;48;SSE;9;74%;60%;2

Chico;Mostly sunny;69;42;ENE;11;31%;3%;7

China Lake;Sunshine, a shower;73;42;W;8;25%;40%;9

Chino;A stray shower;61;49;SW;8;65%;94%;2

Concord;Mostly sunny;68;44;WSW;9;32%;2%;8

Corona;Cloudy with a shower;64;49;SW;7;61%;46%;2

Crescent City;Partial sunshine;52;38;N;9;67%;4%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Windy, not as warm;73;45;WSW;24;27%;1%;9

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, windy;66;41;WSW;20;36%;3%;9

El Centro;Windy, not as warm;79;51;W;19;30%;0%;9

Eureka;Partly sunny;52;37;NNE;10;67%;8%;6

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;71;41;WSW;12;27%;2%;8

Fresno;Mostly sunny, cool;67;44;NNW;9;42%;8%;8

Fullerton;Clearing, a shower;66;55;S;7;56%;46%;3

Hanford;Sunshine and cool;67;42;NW;9;41%;8%;8

Hawthorne;Clearing, a shower;65;55;SSE;8;59%;45%;4

Hayward;Mostly sunny;64;45;SW;11;40%;2%;8

Imperial;Windy, not as warm;79;51;W;19;30%;0%;9

Imperial Beach;Cloudy with a shower;60;51;S;10;70%;47%;2

Lancaster;Windy with some sun;64;44;WSW;27;40%;15%;9

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;69;39;NW;13;32%;6%;8

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;67;42;SE;11;36%;3%;8

Livermore;Mostly sunny;65;41;SW;10;35%;3%;8

Lompoc;Clouds and sun, cool;63;43;NNW;15;63%;2%;9

Long Beach;Clearing, a shower;64;56;SSE;9;59%;46%;3

Los Alamitos;Clearing, a shower;64;54;S;8;60%;46%;3

Los Angeles;Decreasing clouds;64;52;S;7;59%;25%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Decreasing clouds;64;52;S;7;59%;25%;4

Madera;Mostly sunny, cool;66;41;NW;10;43%;7%;8

Mammoth;Partly sunny, chilly;49;25;NW;6;35%;0%;7

Marysville;Breezy in the a.m.;70;41;SSE;14;29%;3%;7

Mather AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;68;42;S;13;30%;3%;8

Merced;Mostly sunny, cool;66;40;WNW;12;35%;5%;8

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, cool;66;40;WNW;12;35%;5%;8

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy with a shower;57;47;S;9;76%;82%;2

Modesto;Breezy in the a.m.;65;41;NNW;14;34%;4%;8

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;64;44;W;10;40%;3%;8

Mojave;Windy with a shower;63;42;WNW;19;38%;40%;8

Montague;Mostly sunny;55;30;NNE;6;37%;7%;7

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;59;45;NW;10;55%;3%;8

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;54;27;N;5;35%;4%;7

Napa County;Mostly sunny;67;38;W;11;36%;2%;8

Needles;Mostly sunny;83;55;SW;10;23%;2%;9

North Island;Cloudy with a shower;58;52;S;11;73%;82%;2

Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;63;45;WNW;13;41%;2%;8

Oceanside;Cloudy with a shower;59;48;SSE;9;74%;60%;2

Ontario;A stray shower;61;49;SW;8;65%;94%;2

Oroville;Mostly sunny;69;45;E;9;31%;3%;7

Oxnard;Decreasing clouds;59;50;ESE;10;81%;15%;4

Palm Springs;Sunshine and breezy;77;53;WNW;15;32%;3%;9

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;64;42;WSW;19;40%;15%;9

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, cool;68;34;NW;7;47%;2%;8

Point Mugu;Decreasing clouds;59;51;ESE;9;73%;16%;4

Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;66;41;ESE;6;55%;7%;8

Ramona;Cloudy with a shower;55;43;SW;9;75%;61%;2

Redding;Partly sunny;70;39;N;9;23%;3%;7

Riverside;Partly sunny;64;48;W;7;62%;44%;4

Riverside March;Cooler with a shower;60;45;SSW;8;65%;76%;3

Sacramento;Breezy in the a.m.;69;43;SSW;13;30%;3%;8

Sacramento International;Breezy in the a.m.;70;43;SSW;15;30%;2%;8

Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;46;WSW;10;49%;3%;8

San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;62;46;SW;8;59%;74%;3

San Carlos;Sunshine and cool;63;46;WNW;13;43%;3%;8

San Diego;Cloudy with a shower;59;51;S;10;70%;82%;2

San Diego Brown;Cloudy with a shower;58;48;S;9;71%;47%;2

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy with a shower;58;49;S;10;72%;82%;2

San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;62;46;WNW;15;46%;2%;8

San Jose;Sunshine and cool;64;44;WNW;11;38%;3%;8

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;43;N;14;52%;2%;8

San Nicolas Island;Windy, rather cloudy;59;48;NW;21;73%;17%;4

Sandberg;Cooler with a shower;50;36;NW;14;56%;42%;5

Santa Ana;Cloudy with a shower;64;53;SSE;9;61%;47%;2

Santa Barbara;Decreasing clouds;65;45;N;8;56%;8%;4

Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;62;41;NW;14;61%;2%;9

Santa Monica;Decreasing clouds;62;52;SSE;8;66%;24%;4

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;69;36;WNW;9;39%;2%;8

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;67;39;N;10;53%;2%;9

Santee;Overcast, a shower;60;47;S;9;70%;44%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;44;26;WSW;8;40%;25%;8

Stockton;Mostly sunny, windy;68;42;WSW;16;32%;2%;8

Thermal;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;52;NW;14;29%;1%;9

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;47;20;SSW;8;37%;0%;8

Twentynine Palms;Not as warm;74;45;WNW;10;31%;2%;9

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;65;36;NW;8;37%;2%;8

Vacaville;Breezy in the a.m.;71;41;WSW;14;25%;3%;8

Van Nuys;Decreasing clouds;64;51;SSE;8;60%;23%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;59;43;NNW;16;66%;2%;9

Victorville;Partly sunny, windy;65;38;SW;28;41%;16%;8

Visalia;Sunshine and cool;66;42;N;7;51%;9%;8

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;64;41;N;8;48%;2%;8

