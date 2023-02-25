CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023 _____ 486 FPUS56 KEKA 251110 ZFPEKA Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to the point and click forecast on our webpage at: www.weather.gov\/eureka. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. CAZ101-260215- Coastal Del Norte- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Patchy frost in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 40 to 54. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 54. Lows 28 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Crescent City 49 36 46 \/ 0 70 80 Klamath 54 33 48 \/ 0 70 80 $$ CAZ102-260215- Del Norte Interior- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 56. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely overnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 26 to 36. South wind around 20 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. Highs 32 to 47. West wind around 20 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 55 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 28 to 42. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 25 to 35. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 30 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 25 to 35. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gasquet 55 33 44 \/ 0 70 80 $$ CAZ103-260215- Northern Humboldt Coast- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows 30 to 40. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 29 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 54. Lows 28 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 50 36 47 \/ 0 60 90 Arcata 51 35 47 \/ 0 60 90 Eureka 50 35 47 \/ 0 60 80 Fortuna 50 35 46 \/ 0 60 90 $$ CAZ104-260215- Southwestern Humboldt- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 52. In the valleys, east wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. At higher elevation, northeast wind around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 40. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 50. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Honeydew 49 33 44 \/ 0 60 90 $$ CAZ105-260215- Northern Humboldt Interior- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 57. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 31 to 46. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet falling to 500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 29 to 42. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 26 to 36. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 30 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 23 to 33. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 26 to 36. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Orleans 57 35 44 \/ 0 40 90 Hoopa 54 34 42 \/ 0 50 90 Willow Creek 54 33 44 \/ 0 50 90 $$ CAZ106-260215- Southern Humboldt Interior- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 54. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 32 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 31 to 42. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 26 to 36. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 31 to 46. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 49. Lows 23 to 33. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Garberville 52 33 45 \/ 0 50 90 $$ CAZ107-260215- Northern Trinity- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 500 FEET... .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 57. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows 22 to 32. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 31 to 46. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow showers likely. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 19 to 29. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 39. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 18 to 28. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 29 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 25. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 16 to 26. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 49 29 41 \/ 0 30 90 Weaverville 52 30 42 \/ 0 30 90 $$ CAZ108-260215- Southern Trinity- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 500 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 55. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 29 to 44. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 26 to 38. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 21 to 31. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 27 to 41. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 28. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 46. Lows 18 to 28. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 49. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hayfork 52 27 41 \/ 0 30 90 Ruth 51 25 40 \/ 0 40 90 $$ CAZ109-260215- Mendocino Coast- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows 32 to 42. North wind around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 39 to 49. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 27 to 37. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 56. Lows 27 to 37. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 50 37 49 \/ 10 30 90 Point Arena 49 40 48 \/ 20 20 100 $$ CAZ110-260215- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 52. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 24 to 34. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 25 to 35. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 35 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 21 to 31. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Leggett 49 33 44 \/ 0 40 90 Laytonville 46 32 42 \/ 10 30 100 Willits 47 33 44 \/ 10 20 100 $$ CAZ111-260215- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 25 to 35. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 30 to 45. South wind around 20 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 26 to 37. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 28 to 43. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 29. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 19 to 29. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Covelo 48 31 42 \/ 10 20 90 $$ CAZ112-260215- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 44 to 54. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows 31 to 41. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. South wind around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. West wind around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 27 to 37. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 58. Lows 28 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Boonville 48 34 46 \/ 20 20 100 $$ CAZ113-260215- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 52. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 40. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 56. Lows 26 to 36. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Ukiah 50 35 48 \/ 10 20 100 $$ CAZ114-260215- Northern Lake- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 36 to 49. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 24 to 34. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 31 to 44. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 23 to 33. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 28 to 43. Lows 21 to 31. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 21 to 31. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 48 26 43 \/ 10 20 100 $$ CAZ115-260215- Southern Lake- 310 AM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 51. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 28 to 38. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 49. West wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 27 to 37. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 26 to 36. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lakeport 46 31 44 \/ 20 20 100 Middletown 48 32 49 \/ 40 10 100 Clearlake 47 33 45 \/ 30 10 90 $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather