CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

_____

627 FPUS56 KEKA 161025

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-170130-

Coastal Del Norte-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to

39. East wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East wind around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 54 to 66.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 35 55 / 0 0 0

Klamath 55 32 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-170130-

Del Norte Interior-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 49 to 64.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 31 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-170130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. East wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

63. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 52 to 62. North

wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

32 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs

51 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 32 57 / 0 0 0

Arcata 56 32 59 / 0 0 0

Eureka 54 34 56 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 53 34 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-170130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 61. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 33 57 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ105-170130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 33 59 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 51 31 57 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 51 30 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-170130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 33 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 32 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-170130-

Northern Trinity-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs

51 to 66. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 43 27 52 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 45 27 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-170130-

Southern Trinity-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 31 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 46 23 54 / 0 0 0

Ruth 49 23 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-170130-

Mendocino Coast-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. East wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 61. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 37 57 / 0 10 0

Point Arena 53 41 57 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ110-170130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 55 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 32 59 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 50 31 57 / 0 0 0

Willits 51 33 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-170130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 51 30 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-170130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 56 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 36 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-170130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 57 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 33 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-170130-

Northern Lake-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 33 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 50 26 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-170130-

Southern Lake-

225 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

34 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 69. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 50 32 57 / 0 0 0

Middletown 53 31 61 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 51 32 58 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather