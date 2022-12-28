WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

431 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for portions of Idaho, including the

following counties, Benewah, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and

Shoshone. Portions of Washington, including the following counties,

Asotin, Garfield, Spokane and Whitman.

Heavy rains have ended and cooler temperatures are in the forecast

for the next several days which will decrease the rate of melting

snow. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

