WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022 _____ FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Spokane WA 351 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Washington... Paradise Creek at Moscow affecting Whitman and Latah Counties. For the Paradise Creek ...including Moscow...flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning at 200 AM PST.Tuesday morning at 600 AM PST. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Paradise Creek at Moscow. * WHEN...From late tonight to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water will be up to the homes near the intersection of Bridge and Hillcrest. Intersection at 5th and Roosevelt will be flooded. Water will be out of the banks at the D Street bridge. Storm drains along Main Street will be backed up and overflowing. Mountainview Park will be flooded. Bike path along the creek near the University will be under 6 inches of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:45 PM PST Monday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Heavy rain will arrive tonight and persist into Tuesday morning. The combination of runoff from rain and melting snow will cause significant rises on Paradise Creek. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 9.2 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather